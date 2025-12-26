Ahsan Iqbal clarifies live TV interruption during interview

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal briefly dropped off a live television interview on Thursday when his video link was cut. He rejoined the broadcast within minutes and told the host that “all is well.”

During the interruption, a voice was heard saying, “shut this down (bund karo isay).” The host noted that viewers had expressed concern over the sudden disconnect.

Iqbal later issued a statement on X explaining that the disruption occurred because someone nearby was unaware that he was live. He said the interview resumed immediately and asked that the incident not be politicised.

Journalists reported that children unexpectedly entered Iqbal’s study during a family gathering at his Islamabad residence, which caused the brief interruption. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed the explanation.

The incident circulated on social media, prompting speculation, but Iqbal’s return to the broadcast ensured the programme continued without further disruption.