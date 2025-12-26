HEADLINES

Ahsan Iqbal clarifies live TV interruption during interview

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal briefly dropped off a live television interview on Thursday when his video link was cut. He rejoined the broadcast within minutes and told the host that “all is well.”

During the interruption, a voice was heard saying, “shut this down (bund karo isay).” The host noted that viewers had expressed concern over the sudden disconnect.

Iqbal later issued a statement on X explaining that the disruption occurred because someone nearby was unaware that he was live. He said the interview resumed immediately and asked that the incident not be politicised.

Journalists reported that children unexpectedly entered Iqbal’s study during a family gathering at his Islamabad residence, which caused the brief interruption. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed the explanation.

The incident circulated on social media, prompting speculation, but Iqbal’s return to the broadcast ensured the programme continued without further disruption.

Previous article
Shahzad Akbar dismisses viral image as police probe Cambridge attack
Next article
KP CM Sohail Afridi arrives in Lahore for three-day visit
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP CM Sohail Afridi arrives in Lahore for three-day visit

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived in Lahore on Friday on a three-day visit, during which he is scheduled to hold a...

Shahzad Akbar dismisses viral image as police probe Cambridge attack

ECP grants two-day extension for nomination papers in Islamabad local polls

Awami League will not be allowed to participate in Bangladesh election: Interim govt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.