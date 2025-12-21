PIA aircraft avoids mid-air accident after cabin pressure drop

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft narrowly avoided a mid-air accident after experiencing a sudden drop in cabin pressure shortly after takeoff, airline officials said on Sunday.

The incident involved PIA flight PK-860 operating from Jeddah to Lahore.

According to details, the cabin pressure decreased soon after departure, leading to a shortage of oxygen inside the aircraft. Oxygen masks were automatically deployed above passenger seats, while cabin crew promptly assisted passengers in wearing them and worked to maintain calm inside the cabin.

PIA authorities said the flight captain responded swiftly and professionally, keeping the aircraft under control and establishing coordination with air traffic control at Dammam, the nearest airport. After receiving clearance for an emergency landing, the aircraft landed safely.

All passengers were shifted to the airport lounge and were later flown to Lahore on an alternative flight. PIA officials said the incident occurred late on Friday night and confirmed that all necessary facilities and assistance were provided to affected passengers.

Earlier this year, another PIA aircraft narrowly avoided an accident when a Dubai-bound flight from Lahore struck a bird shortly after takeoff. In that incident, the pilot immediately contacted air traffic control and sought permission for an emergency landing.

The flight, PK-203, carrying 150 passengers, was brought back safely following the bird strike, airline officials had said at the time.