Kylie Jenner ‘ready to move forward’ with beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is seemingly trying to take her relationship with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to another level.

An insider has recently told Life & Style that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is ready to move forward with her current love interest, even if he is not fully committed.

Moreover, the tipster revealed that Kylie is seeking a good opportunity to expand her family with Timothée and plan a long-term future with him.

Speaking more about their complicated relationship status, the source added that the Dune 2 actor has been making things complex with his non-serious behaviour with the mother-of-two.

The insider said, “People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy or totally on the prowl.”

“The way he acts you’d think he’s totally committed and ready to put a ring on it, but his inner circle sees a very different side,” the tipster revealed.

Additionally, the source shared that when the Wonka star usually went out with his pals he acted more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship.

Earlier this week, another source shared that Timothée has several projects to work on and does not want to affect his acting career due to his love life.

It is important to note that Kylie and Timothée sparked the romance speculation in September 2023.