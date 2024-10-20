Liam Payne’s sister makes final promise to late brother

Liam Payne who died an untimely death after a fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina, on Wednesday, has stricken people all around the world with grief.

The 31-year-old popstar’s One Direction bandmates poured their hearts out in their tributes, while his parents asked for privacy in this tough time.

The much-grieved singer’s sister Ruth Gibbins also took to Instagram and made a promise regarding Liam’s seven-year-old son Bear as she penned an emotional message for her brother.

In the heartfelt tribute, Ruth promised her late brother that she would “take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his Dad is and how much you idolise him.”

She also shared a collection of pictures in the post, looking back at her fond memories with the Bedroom Floor singer.

This comes after Bear’s mother, Cheryl Cole released a statement asking people to respect the privacy of the dead celebrity.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she wrote on Instagram.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days,” she added.