Madonna makes first appearance after brother’s death at Billie Eilish show

Queen of Pop, Madonna, who recently suffered the loss of her brother, was seen on her first outing since her brother’s death, at a Billie Eilish concert in New York City.

The 22-year-old songstress who is on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour performed at Maddison Square Garden, New York City, on Thursday, October 17th, where fans spotted Madonna sitting among the crowd accompanied by her beau Akeem Morris.

The Material Girl hitmaker was seen chatting with boyfriend in a TikTok video posted by a fan.

This appearance marks the 66-year-old popstar’s first public appearance since her brother Christopher Ciccone passed away less than two weeks ago.

Following the sad news, the legendary singer took to Instagram, as she paid tribute to her brother in a heartfelt note with a carousel of pictures, featuring the siblings, throughout the years.

The Hung Up singer called her late brother “the closest human” to her in the moving caption.

This is not the first time Madonna has expressed her support for Billie. She previously spoke out for the Birds of a Feather singer in 2021 when the young popstar, who’s known for her signature baggy fashion looks, debuted a feminine look for a magazine cover and faced backlash.

The Queen of Pop told Elle at the time, “Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want, If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word.”