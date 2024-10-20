King Charles and Queen impose gag order on Prince Harry drama amid tour

The paperback release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is set to coincide with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal tour of Australia and Samoa, but the royal couple remains unfazed.

Scheduled for release in the United States on October 22 and in the UK on October 24, the book will hit shelves just as the monarch prepares for an important visit to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Sources close to the royals reveal that the King and Queen have specifically requested no mentions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the memoir during their tour.

“It will be business as usual for the King and Queen,” an insider shared. “They don’t want their tour to be overshadowed by talk of Harry’s book. It’s simply insignificant to them at this point, and they’ve got much bigger things to focus on.”

As the King looks to make this tour a success, Harry’s memoir is reportedly not even on his radar, reflecting a commitment to the royal duties that lie ahead.

The timing of this re-release coincides with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s high-profile appearances in Australia and at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), raising concerns that the book’s launch might overshadow their important royal visit.

Despite facing an ongoing battle with cancer, he has chosen to pause his treatment to focus on this “key” tour.

“This is a key visit for the monarch, and he doesn’t want anything to detract from its focus,” a source revealed.

“The fact that the King has put his treatment on hold to undertake such a grueling trip is a testament to how important it is to him and the monarchy.”