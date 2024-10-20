Liam Payne’s death takes shocking turn as details emerge

Liam Payne’s close pal is spilling details about the late singer, claiming that he “didn’t want to die” and was in “good spirits” hours before his death.

The late singer, who fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires in Argentina, ‘could have been saved’ if he was taken to the hospital immediately after he collapsed in the lobby.

A source close to the late singer has issued a shocking statement on the singer’s final hours in the country.

They highlighted that Liam clearly didn’t want to die and had promised his family that he would never take his own life.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, October 20, they said, “Liam didn’t have to die. Liam didn’t want to die. He had promised us all he would never commit suicide. He was looking forward to the future. If someone had called an ambulance when he collapsed in the hotel lobby instead of taking him back to his room and leaving him in there alone, in a psychotic state, he would still be with us.”

According to reliable reports, Liam had been acting weird and seemed to be under the effect of alcohol and drugs.

The emergency services revealed that the manager called in to inform about a ‘drugged’ guest at the hotel.

He told 911 at the time, “We have a guest who’s off his head on drugs and is destroying everything in his room. We need someone to come.

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

However, other details remain under wraps as police continue investigating the death scene.