SC orders transfer of dam fund to federal govt’s public account

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered transfer of the dam fund to the federal government’s public account.

The court issued a written order regarding the dam fund case.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a written order regarding the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Funds case. The court also ordered the closure of the Supreme Court’s account established for the said funds.

The court further instructed that a sub-account under the government’s public account be created to facilitate the transfer and management of the funds.

The order also stressed that the federal government should expedite the transfer of the funds and manage markup. The court clarified that, whenever required, the funds from the respective account can be used to construct the dams.

It is to be recalled that the federal government demanded release of dams funds from the Supreme Court (SC). A four-member bench headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa heard the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams funds case today.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman informed the court that a miscellaneous application had been filed and dams funds must be handed over to the federal government and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

Amir Rehman said that the funds were deposited in the account opened in the State Bank in the supervision of the SC.

CJP inquired about the amount of funds collected for dams. Wapda counsel Saad Rasool informed the court that Rs 20 billion was deposited in dams funds.

Staff Report
Staff Report

