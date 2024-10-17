Pakistan, Mongolia agree to form JMC, inter-parliamentary union to boost ties

PM Shehbaz proposes 2025 be declared as Pakistan-Mongolia Friendship year to bolster brotherly ties

Reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to promote SCO’s development priorities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday offered his Mongolian counterpart to send civil servants to training institutions in Pakistan and also proposed to declare 2025 as the year of Pakistan-Mongolia Friendship to bolster the brotherly ties between the two countries.

Pakistan and Mongolia on Thursday agreed to form a Joint Ministerial Commission to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture and mining sectors, and an inter-parliamentary union to expand the bilateral parliamentary ties.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Mongolian counterpart Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene here on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Meeting.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz suggested that both sides should explore new avenues of mutually advantageous cooperation with a particular focus on trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and connections.

He offered the Mongolian side to send civil servants to training institutions in Pakistan and also proposed to declare 2025 as the year of Pakistan-Mongolia Friendship to bolster the brotherly ties among the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene and noted that his visit marked a new chapter in the history of the bilateral relationship, defined by mutual respect, goodwill and amity.

Felicitating him on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Mongolia, Shehbaz Sharif stated he looked forward to working closely with Oyun-Erdene in the days ahead to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Oyun-Erdene warmly felicitated the prime minister on the successful conduct of the SCO CHG Meeting and appreciated Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG Chair. He reciprocated that Mongolia shared Pakistan’s desire to build stronger and closer bilateral relations through joint efforts and collaboration.

The Mongolian prime minister also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Prime Minister’s House.

‘Pakistan to work with SCO states to make organization more effective and stronger’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work wholeheartedly for promotion of the organization’s development priorities for the benefit of all its member states and the wider region.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG), the prime minister stressed that Pakistan stood ready to work with SCO member states to make the organization more effective and stronger.

Recalling Secretary-General Ming’s earlier visit to Pakistan in July 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed him in Islamabad and thanked him for the support extended by the SCO Secretariat to Pakistan in organization of the SCO CHG Meeting.

He also thanked Zhang Ming for his dedication and outstanding services as the outgoing Secretary-General of SCO and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

Zhang Ming warmly felicitated the prime minister on the successful organization of the SCO CHG Meeting and its positive outcome.

He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive contributions to SCO’s work and activities across all domains and expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG Chair.