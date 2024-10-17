Bilawal pays tribute to Karsaz martyrs on 17th anniversary, vows to uphold democratic values

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy on the 17th anniversary of the horrific attack that claimed the lives of 180 party workers on October 18, 2007.

In a statement commemorating the solemn occasion, Bilawal expressed deep sorrow over the loss and reaffirmed the PPP’s unwavering commitment to democracy, justice, and sacrifice.

He reflected on the tragic day when party workers sacrificed their lives while welcoming former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto back to Pakistan, underscoring the party’s ongoing struggle for democratic values.

“The Karsaz bombing was a calculated conspiracy where dictatorship and terrorists united to strike against the PPP leadership, targeting the truck carrying Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” Bilawal said in a press release issued by the party’s media cell. “Millions had gathered to greet her, but those who sought to silence democracy with terror failed. Their efforts were futile.”

Bilawal further emphasized that the martyrs of Karsaz continue to inspire the fight against extremism and injustice. “The courage and selflessness of our brave party workers will forever be remembered in our struggle for a peaceful, democratic Pakistan—a struggle that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto led with immense dedication.”

He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, vowing to protect the rights of every Pakistani and uphold democratic values. Bilawal called on the nation to honor the sacrifices of the Karsaz martyrs by continuing their legacy and strengthening the country’s democratic framework.

“As we mark this solemn day, we renew our pledge to safeguard democracy, combat extremism, and ensure that no force can derail the progress of our beloved country,” Bilawal concluded.