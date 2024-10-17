Over 250 arrested as protests erupt following alleged rape at Lahore college

RAWALPINDI: More than 250 individuals have been arrested following violent protests sparked by the alleged rape of a female student at a private college in Lahore, police confirmed on Thursday.

Authorities stated that suspects were being identified and apprehended with the help of video footage obtained from the scene.

According to a police spokesperson, the total number of arrests has now surpassed 250, with further detentions expected as the investigation progresses.

Police also clarified that not all those arrested are students, as some non-student elements were found to be involved in acts of vandalism and other unlawful activities during the protests.

These individuals, they said, had taken advantage of the unrest to engage in destructive behavior under the guise of demonstrating against the alleged assault.

The police assured the public that the situation in Lahore has now been brought under control, and order has been restored in the city.

They emphasized that those responsible for any illegal actions, whether students or outside agitators, would face legal consequences. The investigation into the alleged rape is ongoing, with authorities pledging a thorough and transparent inquiry.