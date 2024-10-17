Israeli outlets claim Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed, no confirmation from Hamas

Israeli media outlets have reported the possible death of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas politburo chief, during an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Two outlets, KAN and N12 News, cited unnamed officials on Thursday, suggesting that Sinwar was killed, although Hamas has not officially confirmed this.

The Israeli military has stated that they are investigating whether Sinwar was among three Palestinian fighters targeted in a recent Gaza strike. Sinwar, who took over leadership of Hamas after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last July, is one of Israel’s most wanted figures.

He is alleged to have orchestrated the cross-border attack on October 7, which triggered Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, resulting in over 45,000 reported deaths, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has left the region in ruins, further aggravated by a blockade cutting off essential supplies like food, water, and medicine. While Israel has eliminated several high-ranking Hamas and Hezbollah commanders in recent months, there has been no word from Hamas regarding Sinwar’s fate.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high between Israel and Iran. Earlier Thursday, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, warned Israel against launching any aggression toward Iran, threatening retaliatory strikes. There is also speculation over potential Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear or oil infrastructure, as Israel has previously hinted at such possibilities.