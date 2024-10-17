NATIONAL

Iranian Ambassador felicitates Pakistan on successfully hosting SCO-CHG Summit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Mr Reza Amiri-Moghaddam has felicitated the government and people of Pakistan on successfully hosting the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHG).

“On the Foreign Service Day of Pakistan, I would like to express my sincere appreciations and congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan for successfully hosting the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHG) in the beautiful city of Islamabad which was orderly and perfectly organized by the efforts of the security personnel of the country,” the Ambassador wrote on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Hosting this important event, with the participation of various countries in a critical period, is definitely effective for strengthening and continuing the regional multilateralism to prepare creative initiatives and to play a positive and proactive role in the ever-changing global and regional developments,” he wrote.

Ambassador Emiri said the SCO can create an atmosphere of peace, stability, development and trust between the members as well as between SCO and other regional and global multilateral mechanisms.

“Undoubtedly, thanks to the regional multilateral initiatives as such, there are opportunities and capacities galore for both bilateral and multilateral interests of Iran and Pakistan and for the cooperation of all members in different areas including economic, security, political etc,” he concluded.

