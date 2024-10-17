BNP-M’s chief likely to return to Pakistan tomorrow

Akhtar Mengal expected to arrive in Islamabad amid political turmoil

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal is likely to return to Pakistan in view of the political situation prevailed in the country.

On September 4, BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal resigned from the National Assembly in protest against worsening situation in Balochistan and left the country ahead of the constitutional amendments. He was elected as MNA from NA-256 Khuzdar in the February 8 general elections.

According to reports quoting sources, Mengal is planning to return due to the evolving political landscape.

The reports suggest that he is likely to arrive in Islamabad on Friday (tomorrow) from Dubai and will announce future line action after consultations.

Two days ago, Mengal claimed on social media that two of his party’s senators were being harassed for not supporting the constitutional amendments. “In such a situation, our only option may be to ask both senators to resign,” he stated.

A day before, Islamabad police had visited Mengal’s apartment in the Parliament Lodges. BNP’s acting president, Sajid Tareen, alleged that the police raided the flat, though Mengal was not present. The police, however, claimed they acted based on intelligence reports regarding the occupants of the apartment.

Tareen condemned the raid, asserting that such actions would not intimidate the BNP into supporting the government. He maintained that the party’s senators would not yield to pressure during the judicial reforms voting.