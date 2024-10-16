Selena Gomez reveals ‘rare’ mental health condition

During an exclusive sit-down on Wondermind’s Mental Fitness Summit, the Only Murders in the Building star said that her bedroom triggers her bad memories and bitter experiences.

She said, “I’m a little bit different than my mom, because I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time..”

Previously, the multi-hyphenate star opened up to Rolling Stone about her complicated relationship with her bed.

Selena reflected on her past struggles, recounting a particularly dark time, “It would start with depression, then turn into isolation, and eventually, I couldn’t even leave my bed.”

“Sometimes, I’d stay there for weeks, and even walking downstairs would leave me short of breath.”

In addition, she also shared insights into her struggles with anxiety, revealing it had hindered her ability to focus on work initially.