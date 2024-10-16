Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s divorce chatter takes a confusing turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just sparked calls for a more clear-cut response in regards to their marriage.

Comments about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she began by saying, “Something odd and new and confusing is afoot behind the high hedges and security perimeters of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California estate.”

“Whatever happened to their perma-double act? Whatever happened, the chorus chimes in, to the couple formerly known as Mr and Mrs Salt and Pepper?” as the Duchess her said in her 2022 interview to The Cut.

It even raised some questions in the hearts of experts and led Ms Elser to wonder, “Are they simply dividing and conquering professionally, doing their own things and giving each other the breathing room to be their true selves?”

“Or is there trouble in the throw-pillow-strewn paradise of their West Coast Shangri-La?” she wondered.

For those unversed, these questions have come to light following clapbacks by the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff, who said the rumors of their split are “highly exaggerated.”

This however has done more harm than good because its led many to dissect the two-word reply. As Ms Elser put it, “this is hardly a clear cut repudiation of the chatter about their marriage. Flames will not be dampened. Cold water has not left the bucket.”