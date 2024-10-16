‘Uneasy’ Ben Affleck keeps an eye on Jennifer Lopez’s troubling sings

Ben Affleck appears to be worried about Jennifer Lopez amid the ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to In Touch, insider reported that Affleck feels “uneasy” because of Lopez’s seemingly deep involvement in spiritual practices, and his concerns related to her spiritual practices have reportedly grown since their separation.

The On the Floor singer has always been interested in mysticism, and she has “unbelievable” skills in manifesting situations.

“She’s shown him some pretty impressive skills over the years as far as predicting certain things and just her ability to manifest stuff.”

“She wholeheartedly believes in the supernatural, you just have to watch the movie about her life she wrote and directed to see how into it she is, so it’s pretty understandable that Ben is nervous!” they stated.

The insiders continued by saying, “He [Affleck] is a lot more superstitious than people think he is,” and added, “He jokes about wanting to stay on her good side so she doesn’t put a curse on him, but there’s definitely a part of him that does believe she might have the power to do something like that.”

Moreover, the same outlet revealed that Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, claimed she used Santeria, a religion that can involve chanting, trance states and animal sacrifices, to “cast spells during their marriage.”

Several people did not believe him, but his claims reportedly disturbed Affleck.

Insiders also articulated that Affleck has started to remain “cautious,” hoping to stay on good terms with Lopez as her spiritual activities increase.

The failed home sale and talk of spiritual rituals have made him even more uncomfortable.

For those unversed, per People, the couple was selling their multimillion-dollar marital home, but the buyer backed out of the deal at the last moment, and now they are stuck with the property.

This has made things worse as they try to split their $550 million fortune without a prenuptial agreement.

It is pertinent to mention that amid ongoing turmoil, they are still co-parenting their blended family, as Lopez has two kids from a past relationship and Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.