Amidst endless conflict

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has once again thrown the region into chaos, with devastating effects on civilians on both sides. This latest round of violence has resulted in an alarming escalation, with numerous airstrikes, rocket attacks and military operations contributing to a rising death toll. Women, children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable victims as schools and hospitals become collateral damage in this long-standing conflict.

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza is not just a result of the recent military exchanges but also a reflection of decades of unresolved political and territorial disputes. The situation is made worse by the blockade that restricts access to essential goods and services, creating unbearable living conditions for Palestinians. It is disheartening that despite repeated international calls for peace, the cycle of violence persists with no tangible progress towards a long-term solution. Temporary ceasefires, though offering short-lived relief, fail to address the deep-rooted issues that fuel the conflict.

Both Israel and Palestine must engage in meaningful negotiations, but these talks must go beyond temporary solutions and focus on resolving the core issues. The international community, particularly global powers like the US, the EU and influential regional actors, have a moral obligation to step up their diplomatic efforts to instill long-lasting peace.

LAIBA MANZOOR

TURBAT