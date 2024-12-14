HEADLINES

Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar among eight PTI leaders declared as absconders

By Staff Report
  • ATC issues permanent arrest warrants for absconding leaders in containers burning at Kalma Chowk

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Saturday declared eight senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar, as absconders in the containers burning case during May 9, protests.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, declaring the PTI leaders as absconders in the case pertaining containers burning at Kalma Chowk on May 9.

Other PTI leaders declared absconders, include: Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gilani, Mohammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Waseeq Qayoom.

The court also issued permanent arrest warrants for the absconding leaders.

The action was taken following a request from police, who claimed that the suspects had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. Despite the warrants being issued, the accused have not been apprehended.

This development comes as part of a wider crackdown on PTI leaders involved in May 9, violent incident.

Previous article
Sindh unveils new motor vehicle fitness certificates, SOPs for MVIs
Next article
30 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Central Gaza
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Turkiye to reopen embassy in Damascus

ANKARA: Turkiye will reopen its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, marking a significant step towards normalising relations with Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced...

Russian fuel facility in Oryol region hit by Ukrainian drone attack

Beyond Boundaries: Australia empowering girls through cricket

King Charles’ Bold Gesture To Prince Harry Wins Over Royal Fans Amid Family Tensions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.