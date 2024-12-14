Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar among eight PTI leaders declared as absconders

ATC issues permanent arrest warrants for absconding leaders in containers burning at Kalma Chowk

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Saturday declared eight senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar, as absconders in the containers burning case during May 9, protests.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, declaring the PTI leaders as absconders in the case pertaining containers burning at Kalma Chowk on May 9.

Other PTI leaders declared absconders, include: Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gilani, Mohammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Waseeq Qayoom.

The court also issued permanent arrest warrants for the absconding leaders.

The action was taken following a request from police, who claimed that the suspects had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. Despite the warrants being issued, the accused have not been apprehended.

This development comes as part of a wider crackdown on PTI leaders involved in May 9, violent incident.