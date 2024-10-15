Opinion

Pakistan and the Ukraine-Russia conflict

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, while geographically distant, has significantly affected Pakistan’s economy and stability.

The global repercussions of this conflict have led to disruptions in food supplies and skyrocketing fuel prices. This coupled with other inflationary pressures have trickled down to developing nations like ours.

One of the most immediate impacts has been the sharp rise in wheat and fuel prices. Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, and the war has severely disrupted the global supply chain.

Pakistan, being heavily reliant on imported wheat, has seen an alarming increase in the cost of basic commodities, making life harder for ordinary citizens already burdened by inflation. Fuel prices have also surged, causing transport costs to rise and worsening the overall cost-of-living crisis.

Moreover, the ongoing conflict has diverted international attention and resources away from other global crises, including the financial support needed by countries like Pakistan.

Pakistan must now find ways to mitigate these external pressures, including exploring new trade partnerships along with promoting self-sufficiency in essential commodities with the aim to ensure that the country remains diplomatically neutral in this conflict while safeguarding its own national interests. A stronger domestic response is required to shield the people from the economic ripple effects of this distant but impactful war.

ZAINAB ALI

ISLAMABAD

