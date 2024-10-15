SCO Summit: Pakistan cements regional ties with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus

— PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari hold separate meetings with top visiting leaders

— COAS Gen Asim Munir, Belarus’ PM Golovchenko discuss bilateral security, defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in multiple high-level bilateral meetings with regional counterparts during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and regional connectivity between Pakistan and its Central Asian partners.

In a meeting with Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral collaboration across all spheres of shared interest, including trade, investment, energy, and regional connectivity.

He praised Tajikistan’s active participation in the SCO meeting and fondly recalled his productive visit to Dushanbe in July, 2023. PM Rasulzoda conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality and thanked the country for allowing sugar exports to Tajikistan a step that will further boost bilateral trade.

On his X timeline, PM Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction with the positive trajectory of the relationship between the two countries and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening ties.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz met with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The leaders discussed potential cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machinery, and joint production of tractors.

Both leaders reiterated the need for sustained high-level exchanges to build on the positive momentum of bilateral relations. Golovchenko congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the SCO meeting and expressed Belarus’ commitment to working closely with Pakistan under the “Shanghai Spirit.”

Further highlighting Pakistan’s regional engagements, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Akyibek Zhaparov Usenbekovich, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

President Zardari highlighted expanding the bilateral trade volume by focusing on value-added products and strengthening economic ties through the Karachi and Gwadar ports. He also thanked Kyrgyzstan for its support of Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council.

PM Shehbaz also reiterated Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan during his meeting with Chairman Akylbek Japarov.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, stressing the need to explore new areas of collaboration in trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts. Japarov also praised Pakistan’s hospitality and its successful organisation of the SCO meeting.

Moreover, Belarus’ PM Golovchenko also met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and the enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs and expressed the desire to further strengthen the military partnership between both countries.

PM Golovchenko commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, ISPR added.