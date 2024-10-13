Chinese premier to arrive in Islamabad for SCO Summit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Qiang will arrive in Pakistan on Monday for a bilateral visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The visit coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit being held in Islamabad.

Premier Li will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials from key Chinese institutions such as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

During his stay, Premier Li and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will engage in comprehensive talks covering a wide range of issues central to Pakistan-China relations. These discussions will focus on strengthening economic and trade ties and advancing cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In addition, the leaders will address significant regional and global issues.

Premier Li will also meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, as well as engage in discussions with Pakistan’s parliamentary leaders and senior military officials. His visit includes participation in the Council of Heads of Government meeting for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The visit highlights the strong strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to mutual support on core issues, the development of CPEC, and the continuation of regular dialogue on regional and global affairs.