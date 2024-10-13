NATIONAL

Police launch crackdown on PTI workers in Rawalpindi ahead of planned protest

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUG 04:   Police increase security measures after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's protest announcement around the red zone with the parliament building, ministries, diplomatic representations and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad, Pakistan on August 04, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Police in Rawalpindi have arrested seven workers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and conducted overnight raids on the homes of several prominent party leaders in response to a planned PTI protest set for October 15 in Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Among the residences raided were those of key PTI figures, including Raja Basharat, former MPA Wahid Qasim, Arif Abbasi, and Rashid Hafiz. Despite the raids, none of the prominent leaders were apprehended.

A police spokesperson emphasized that Section 144, which prohibits gatherings, is currently enforced in Rawalpindi, making any protests or rallies illegal.

The heightened security measures come in light of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. An attempt to arrest former National Assembly candidate Shehryar Riaz was also unsuccessful as he was not at home during the raid.

In preparation for potential unrest, senior officials have carried out inspections of key entry points from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the M1 motorway and GT Road.

Sensitive areas like Koti Pahari in Hasan Abdal and the Haro Bridge on the motorway have been identified as hotspots. Authorities are finalizing security plans, with immediate implementation expected to manage any possible law and order situations.

Staff Report
Staff Report

