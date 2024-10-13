No decision yet on October 15 D-Chowk protest, says Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has stated that the party has not yet made a final decision on holding a protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15.

Speaking to a private television channel, Qaiser emphasized that the PTI welcomes the participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, describing them as “guests” of the country.

Qaiser also expressed concerns over the treatment of PTI members and the health of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who is currently in jail. He urged authorities to allow doctors to meet with Imran Khan, asserting that it is the party’s constitutional right to access their leader.

“We do not want to hold protests, but our workers and members of parliament are being harassed and detained. Raids are being conducted on the homes of our MNAs,” Qaiser said.

He added that PTI is being pushed towards protests due to the government’s actions. “Stop the highhandedness against PTI workers. We want peace, but if this oppression continues, then just declare martial law in the country,” Qaiser remarked, calling for an end to the crackdown on PTI members.