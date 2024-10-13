MoUs signed with Chinese universities to boost cultural, academic collaboration

BEIJING: The University of Sargodha (UoS) has furthered its international academic partnerships by signing two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent Chinese institutions, aimed at enhancing cultural, educational, and technical cooperation.

The agreements were signed with the Action Academy of Beijing Film and Television Research Institute and Tang International Education, marking a significant step in UoS’s efforts to foster deeper academic and cultural ties with China, as stated by the university.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, signed the MoUs during his recent visit to Beijing, China. The agreements were part of UoS’s broader strategy to strengthen academic collaboration, as reported by Gwadar Pro.

The first MoU with the Action Academy of Beijing Film and Television Research Institute focuses on collaboration in film and media studies. The partnership aims to promote joint research, training programs, and educational exchanges. These initiatives will enable participants to acquire advanced skills in film and television production, positioning UoS as a leader in media and creative arts education.

In the second MoU, UoS partnered with Tang International Education to introduce Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and technical education programs at the university. This collaboration originated from a visit by a UoS delegation to China in July-August, which sought to expand academic cooperation.

The agreement will provide UoS students with specialized training in TCM and other technical disciplines, enhancing their educational experience and promoting international knowledge exchange. By integrating TCM into the curriculum, the university aims to offer students access to cutting-edge educational opportunities in the field.

In addition to the MoUs, Prof. Qaisar Abbas visited the Agricultural Zhongguancun Science Park in Beijing’s Pinggu District to explore avenues for agricultural collaboration. During the visit, he signed an intent of cooperation to establish an agro-based company within the upcoming Agro-Based Economic Hub in Sargodha.

This partnership is expected to enhance agricultural development in the region by leveraging Chinese expertise in technology and research, ultimately contributing to local economic growth and sustainable agricultural practices.

These collaborations underscore UoS’s commitment to fostering global academic connections, enriching its academic offerings, and promoting innovation across various disciplines.