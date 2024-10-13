World

North Korean leader’s sister warns South Korea over drone activity

By Agencies

SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a sharp warning to South Korea, threatening a “horrible disaster” if any South Korean drones are found flying over Pyongyang.

In a statement released by North Korean state media, KCNA, Kim Yo Jong criticized South Korea’s military response to North Korea’s recent accusations that South Korean drones had entered Pyongyang’s airspace.

On Friday, North Korea’s foreign ministry claimed that South Korean drones had flown over the capital during nighttime operations over the past two weeks, prompting the North to consider retaliatory measures. However, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff stated they could not verify these allegations.

Kim Yo Jong emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, “The fact that drones were used to carry anti-North Korea leaflets is the most serious aspect of this recent incident.” She added that South Korea’s military would bear responsibility if it failed to detect drones from non-governmental organizations crossing into the North.

Tensions between the two countries have been rising as North Korea has been sending balloons filled with trash across the border into South Korea since May. Pyongyang claims these actions are in retaliation for South Korean activists and North Korean defectors who send balloons carrying aid packages and leaflets that criticize Kim Jong Un’s leadership into the North.

Previous article
Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration attempts on Lebanon border
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle turning Prince Harry as tragic as her

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her alleged attempts at making Prince Harry just as isolated and alone as she is. Accusations regarding...

Trump campaign adopts encrypted devices after Iranian hacks, assassination attempts

Kamala Harris drinks on late night TV

Tupac’s brother fires shots at Sean Diddy Combs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.