Meghan Markle stirs speculation with bold ‘revenge’ dress at LA gala

Meghan Markle made a striking appearance at the LA Children’s Hospital Gala, wearing a bold red dress that has sparked conversation about the message behind her outfit choice. The Duchess of Sussex’s ensemble is drawing comparisons to Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress,’ with many speculating that Meghan’s outfit was intended to send a subtle statement to the royal family.

This red dress is not new to Meghan’s wardrobe; she previously wore it at a 2021 New York City event honoring military personnel on the eve of Veterans Day and Armistice Day. According to a source quoted by Mail+, “The belief is that this red dress is Meghan’s version of Diana’s revenge dress.”

The striking gown and Meghan’s poised appearance have fueled speculation that she is entering a new chapter of her life. The comparison to Princess Diana’s 1994 ‘revenge dress’ stems from the late royal’s decision to wear a revealing black dress the same evening Prince Charles publicly admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

As Meghan continues to make bold fashion choices, her latest appearance is seen by some as a nod to Diana’s legacy of breaking royal traditions and making powerful statements through her wardrobe.