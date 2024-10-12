World

King Charles pausing his cancer treatment worries doctors

By Web Desk

A medical professional has issued a warning about the potential risks to King Charles’ health as he halts his cancer treatment ahead of a scheduled tour of Australia. NHS doctor, GP Dr. Raj Arora, expressed concerns about the decision to pause treatment during a recent interview with Hello!.

Dr. Arora emphasized the importance of caution when considering a treatment break, stating, “Pausing cancer treatment should always be done under the guidance of a specialist, such as an oncologist.” She explained that various factors, including the stage of the cancer, the urgency of the treatment, and the aggressiveness of the disease, must be carefully assessed before making such a decision. “If the cancer is aggressive, delaying treatment may not be advisable,” she added.

The doctor also highlighted that a patient’s overall health must be evaluated to determine if a treatment pause is safe and for how long. However, Dr. Arora issued a stark warning, saying, “The longer you have a break from treatment, the more the cancer may progress.”

King Charles is set to embark on a tour of Australia from October 18th to 26th, 2024, which is reportedly the reason behind the temporary halt in his treatment. This decision has raised concerns among some medical professionals, given the potential risks involved in delaying care for a progressing illness.

Web Desk
Web Desk

