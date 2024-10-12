1989 ‘Lost Interview’ reveals Trump’s plans for his wealth and views on legacy

A recently resurfaced interview from 1989 sheds new light on Donald Trump’s early thoughts about his wealth and legacy. At just 42 years old, Trump spoke with legendary Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, discussing his financial plans and the future of his fortune after death. The interview, now featured in Woodward’s upcoming book War, offers a glimpse into Trump’s mindset long before his political career.

When asked about what he intended to do with his wealth after his death, Trump remarked, “I’m young. Statistically, I have a long time left.” He explained that while he had seen people give away their fortunes too early, leaving themselves vulnerable in tough times, he had a different plan. Trump had just launched the Donald J. Trump Foundation at the time, and he expressed a desire to leave a significant portion of his wealth to the foundation while also providing for his family. “You have an obligation to your family,” he said.

The interview took place at a time when Trump was focused on building his business empire and bolstering his celebrity status. He told Woodward and Bernstein, “I’m really looking to make the greatest hotel,” referring to his desire to create luxurious suites at the top of his properties.

While reflecting on his future, Trump was vague, admitting that it was difficult to predict what lay ahead. “The world changes,” he said, emphasizing the importance of adaptability. He also spoke about his reliance on instinct in decision-making, highlighting that intuition played a key role in his approach to business. “Instinct is far more important than any other ingredient,” he asserted.

The 1989 interview offers a snapshot of Trump’s mindset during his early years, before the expansion of his family and the start of his political career, showing a man driven by ambition, business acumen, and an evolving sense of legacy.