Govt has started implementing 18th Amendment, all ministries abolished: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government has begun the implementation of the 18th Amendment, leading to the dissolution of various ministries.

Murad Ali Shah has stated that neither the federal government nor the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has discussed the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award or the 18th Amendment with him.

Speaking to the media, Shah said that while there are concerns over other matters, however discussions with the federal government are underway.

He emphasised that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will act in the nation’s best interests and clarified that no land has been allocated to any housing schemes by the provincial government.

Shah also addressed the cancellation of agreements with five independent power producers (IPPs), saying that he had learned today that these contracts, which were signed in 1994 for around 25 to 30 years, are being terminated.

He suggested that this move might lead to a reduction in electricity costs, though he added that the surplus power available may not be sufficient to fully utilise.

The chief minister further noted that the Sindh government had proposed providing electricity at lower rates to industrial units to boost production and employment.