Delhi HC Tribunal upholds ban on Jamaat-e-Islami in IIOJK

NEW DELHI: A Delhi High Court tribunal has confirmed the ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, citing its involvement in pro-freedom activities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian court deemed the organization prejudicial to internal security and public order, asserting that its activities could disrupt the unity and integrity of India.

In its declaration, the Indian home ministry classified the socio-religious-political party as outlawed, citing 47 registered cases against it. These include an NIA case related to fundraising and incitement for a plebiscite and independence from Indian occupation.

Another NIA case was opened against members and leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, including Ameer Mohammad Shamsi, the chief executive of Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHET). The case pertains to receiving funds through AHET in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami, even after its ban in February 2019. AHET was established by the top leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami, with Shamsi serving as one of its trustees.

The home ministry also alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami maintains close connections with pro-resistance parties, continually supporting the struggle for freedom in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

According to the home ministry, Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir is engaged in anti-India activities and actions intended to foster disaffection against the state.

The tribunal, led by Justice Navin Chawla, concluded that there is substantial justification for declaring Jamaat-e-Islami J&K an unlawful association, following the notification issued on February 27.

Previously, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government had imposed a five-year ban on Jamaat-e-Islami IIOJK on February 28, 2019, which was later extended for another five years on February 28, 2024.