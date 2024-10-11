Theft of copper wire valued at Rs450m reported at Tarbela Dam

TARBELA: The Chief Engineer of Tarbela Power House has reported the theft of several tons of valuable copper wire worth over Rs 450 million from the store. This information was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Ghazi Station House Officer (SHO).

The Chief Engineer revealed that the copper wire, stored in wooden boxes, has gone missing. He has requested the registration of an FIR against unknown thieves and called for the recovery of the stolen materials.

DSP Ghazi, Raja Bashir Ahmed, stated that investigations are underway and expressed optimism about achieving quick results. He noted that the stolen wire was kept in a highly secure area within the Chinese camp.

In the letter sent by the Chief Engineer to the SHO Ghazi for FIR registration, it was disclosed that on October 9, the storekeeper found the wooden boxes containing Stator Winding materials open during a routine inspection.

Following this discovery, store staff conducted a thorough check, which revealed that 176 copper Stator winding bars and 80 serial connectors had been stolen from the main store.

Despite the area being secured by police and WAPDA security personnel at all times, there were no signs of forced entry, broken locks, or damaged doors. The materials disappeared from locked rooms within the store, raising serious concerns about a potential security breach in this high-security zone.