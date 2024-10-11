Russian FM warns Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be ‘serious provocation’

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stark warning on Friday, cautioning that any Israeli strike on Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities would be a “serious provocation.”

Speaking at a press conference in Vientiane, Laos, Lavrov underscored that despite the escalating tensions, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no signs of militarization within Iran’s nuclear program.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of relying on verified facts, stating, “In almost every country, there are politicians and parliamentarians whose views do not reflect the actual policies of their governments.

We’ve seen this many times before.” He added that any threat or plan to target Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities would be considered a severe act of provocation.

His comments come after Iran’s parliament hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), amid fears of an Israeli missile strike.

]The Israeli government has been conducting air and ground operations in Lebanon and Gaza, while Iran retaliated last week with missile strikes on Israel following the assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a vow that Iran would “pay” for its actions.

Lavrov also addressed other global concerns during the news conference. When asked about recent comments from Ukrainian officials regarding potential peace talks with Russia, he noted that Moscow has not seen any serious proposals.

Additionally, Lavrov criticized Japan’s recent moves toward remilitarization and the United States’ efforts to create alliances in Asia aimed at containing China, including in the economic sphere.

The backdrop to these tensions involves increased fears of broader regional conflict, particularly after Tehran warned Gulf Arab states not to allow their airspace or military bases to be used for attacks against Iran.

This follows recent Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Lebanon and Syria, raising concerns about a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is expected to discuss the situation with Netanyahu, seeking to influence Israel’s response and avoid a wider regional escalation.

Although Washington has cautioned against a direct strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, concerns remain over potential impacts on global oil markets, particularly if Iranian oil facilities become targets.