Shaping Pakistan’s AI landscape

Countries around the world have been experiencing a new technological revolution led by advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). While global businesses have been leveraging AI for a few years, its use has now increased rather significantly into the domain of everyday life.

AI presents unique opportunities for economic growth to developing countries, such as Pakistan where 64 per cent of the population is under the age of 30. The country’s young people are a huge asset for the nation. They can help Pakistan’s crumbling economy and foster economic growth through innovation and the use of AI.

However, this technology does not come without its unique set of challenges. The widespread use of AI-generated images is known to cause mental health issues among younger people. In addition, AI-enabled technologies could have severe national security and public health implications.

In this context, a stable regulatory environment for AI development and governance becomes a priority. Pakistan needs an inclusive approach to governing AI that is tailored to meet the interests of its citizens. The lawmakers in Pakistan should consider the opportunities and challenges this new technology presents. The framework should have some guardrails to enable responsible development of AI by encouraging public-private partnerships and inclusion of Pakistan’s most precious asset; its young people. The government should appoint a consultative body comprising experts and representatives from among the national youth.

By doing so, it could introduce an alternative regulatory framework suitable for its citizens, and become a leading voice in the Global South on this critical issue.

ADEN ALI KHAN

ISLAMABAD