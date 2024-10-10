NATIONAL

Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance challenged in SC

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The practice and procedure amendment ordinance 2024 has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC).

As per details, a petition has been filed by Akmal Khan in the Supreme Court challenging the Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 seeking to declare the ordinance’s notification on September 20 as unconstitutional and illegal.

The ordinance, promulgated by the President on September 19, 2024, made amendments to the Practice and Procedure Act, which was passed by Parliament on April 20, 2023.

The Act granted the right to appeal against decisions on constitutional petitions.
The petitioner argues that the ordinance violates Articles 2, 4, 9, and 10 of the Constitution, starting a debate on the limits of executive power and the protection of constitutional rights in Pakistan.

It is to be mentioned that the Supreme Court Act 2023, has been recently amended with a presidential ordinance.

