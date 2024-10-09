Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, John Miller make romantic public appearance amid Ben Affleck split drama

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller seemed happy during their latest public appearance.

Amid rumours of tension between the couple, Garner and Miller were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll.

They were photographed by PageSix in Brentwood Park, Los Angeles on Friday.

During their appearance, the couple reportedly seem happy as they walked hand-in-hand in coordinated outfits.

The Washington Square actress donned a pink crewneck sweater, while Miller coordinated with her in a matching hoodie.

This sighting comes after the reports suggestion tension between the couple.

The rumoured tension comes as the Peppermint actress shows support to her ex-husband Ben Affleck who is facing challenging time due to his divorce with Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress has filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of their marriage.

A source told DailyMail that Miller feels uneasy due to Garner’s close relationship with Affleck, who share three kids, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her.

Insider stated that although Miller understands that the former couple are “family” but he “doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben.”

