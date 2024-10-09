Drake Bell opens up about being victim of child abuse

Drake Bell has opened up about how he feels after publicly admitting being the victim of abuse as a child.

The actor continued talking about it that keeping something like this inside for so many years was a torture.

In an interview an interview with E!, the former Drake and Josh actor said, “Oh my god, the world knows, and I didn’t know how people were going to react [to the docuseries],” the All That actor recalled, adding, “But it’s been a lot of support and it’s been nice.”

Bell in April 2024 through docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the 38-year-old actor revealed that he was a victim of abuse in a 2003 sexual assault case against former Nickelodeon dialect coach Brian Peck.

Bell now calls the whole experience as an “emotional rollercoaster” ever since the revelation.

However, the actor also added that he has been “comforted by the support he has received” so far.

Bell also hailed his former co-star Josh Peck for being an “incredible support” and said that they are “like real brothers”.

“He’s always been an incredible support and, the thing is, he always knew my story,” Bell said, adding, “So nothing really changed. It was just him coming to me and being like, ‘I’m there for you.’”

In 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old.

It is to be noted here that Bell was the plaintiff regarding Peck’s case in 2004 but his identity as the victim was not made public at the time.

Peck spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.