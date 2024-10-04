PTI rally: Amnesty Int’l urges govt to restore internet shutdown in twin cities, release political prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Amnesty International (AI) on Friday expressed serious concerns over what it called the “blanket shutdown of mobile network and internet” in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and urged the federal government to restore internet shutdown in twin cities and release all political prisoners.

In a statement issued on its official handle on social media site, X, previously known as Twitter, the Amnesty International Asia said “the blanket shutdown of mobile network and internet in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and complete blockade of roads to the capital imposed ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protests today, infringe on people’s right to freedom of expression, access to information, peaceful assembly and movement”.

“These restrictions are part of a worrying clampdown on the right to protest in Pakistan through internet shutdowns, mass arrests, unlawful use of force and arbitrary imposition of Section 144,” the statement added.

“As hundreds of PTI supporters have been arrested in anticipation of the protest today, the authorities have also repeatedly weaponized sedition and anti-terror laws to press criminal charges against PTI’s leaders and supporters. Earlier on 2 October, the police used firearms and teargas to dismantle the peaceful Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) camp in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the statement said.

Amnesty International called on Pakistan government to “immediately restore communication networks, respect the right to protest and refrain from use of any unlawful force against peaceful protesters”.

Further, it added, all those arbitrarily detained and arrested in anticipation of today’s protest must be immediately released.

“Pakistan must adhere to its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights before, during and after the upcoming review at the Human Rights Committee on 17 and 18 October,” the statement concluded.