COAS and Malaysian PM discuss defence cooperation

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, met with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral strategic interests, regional security, and defence cooperation.

The meeting underscored the importance of enhancing military ties between the two nations, as reported by Express news.

According to the ISPR, the Malaysian Prime Minister lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their contributions to regional peace and stability.

He particularly acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, emphasising the need for stronger military collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Malaysian Prime Minister extended an invitation to General Asim Munir to visit Malaysia, to which the Army Chief expressed gratitude.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the long-standing ties between the two brotherly nations.

General Asim Munir also attended an investment event and official dinner held in honour of the Malaysian Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace.

Staff Report
Staff Report

