8,478 deported as crackdown on illegal foreigners continues across Punjab

9,304 illegal foreigners have been shifted to 46 holding centers: Punjab Police Spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Police’s campaign to deport illegally residing foreigners continued in full swing and so far 8,478 illegal immigrants have been repatriated from Lahore and other regions of Punjab.

Additionally, over 9,304 illegal foreigners have been shifted to holding centers.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, 806 illegal residents are currently stationed at holding points, adding there are a total of 46 holding centers across the province, including five in Lahore.

On the other hand, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar said that Pakistan, like other countries, was pursuing a deportation policy in line with international laws. “We have complete data of nearly 89,000 foreigners residing illegally in Punjab, including Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) Holders”, the police chief revealed, adding that all illegal immigrants had been informed in advance to leave the country voluntarily.

The federal government, intelligence agencies, Special Branch, and CTD are monitoring the deportation campaign of illegal residents. “Regardless of nationality, all illegally residing foreigners in Pakistan must return to their countries. Security has been put on high alert during the deportation process, and human rights are being fully observed throughout the operation”, the IGP stated, directing the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs to accelerate the process of deporting illegally residing foreign nationals.