No shame in not speaking fluent English, says Mohammad Rizwan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s white-ball captain and Multan Sultans’ leader Mohammad Rizwan has expressed that he feels no shame in his limited English-speaking skills, emphasizing that his priority is performing on the cricket field, not impressing others with fluency in English.

At a press conference in Karachi, Rizwan responded to criticism regarding his English proficiency, saying, “I regret not completing my education, which is why I don’t know English, but I am not ashamed that as Pakistan’s captain, I cannot speak English.”

He added, “The demand from me is to play cricket, not to speak English. If Pakistan wanted me to speak English, I would have become a professor, learned it, and then returned. But Pakistan asks me for cricket, not English.”

Rizwan, known for his straightforward approach, also expressed confidence in his ability to communicate effectively, even with native English speakers. “Sometimes I feel I can explain things to an Englishman in my own way — he’ll understand me just fine. The problem lies with those who just want to stay upset with me,” he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter called for more constructive criticism, urging those who criticize to offer advice on improvement. “It’s fine to criticise the team, but also guide us on how to improve,” he noted, adding that during the Champions Trophy, he wished to engage more with Wasim Akram but lacked the time for meaningful conversation.

Rizwan further addressed the issue of fault-finding, warning that if senior players continue to focus solely on criticism, younger cricketers may grow resentful. He acknowledged that fans have the right to be upset after poor performances, saying, “Fans are justified in their anger because they love us.”

Reflecting on criticism in general, he remarked, “The most successful people in the world were first called mad before others followed them. Those who can’t handle criticism achieve nothing.”