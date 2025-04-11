Pakistan, Belarus sign multiple accords to boost defence, trade cooperation

PM Shehbaz, President Lukashenko witness the ceremony as ministers from both sides exchanged pre-signed documents

MINSK: Pakistan and Belarus on Friday signed a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, commerce and environmental protection.

The accords were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Belarus, following his meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the delegation-level talks between the two sides encompassing discussions on different areas of cooperation as well as regional and international matters.

The two leaders witnessed the ceremony as ministers from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents.

The governments of Pakistan and Belarus signed a Readmission Agreement as well as an Agreement on Cooperation between the interior ministries of two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Belarusian Internal Affairs Minister exchanged documents.Pakistan and Belarus signed an agreement on cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries and the documents were exchanged by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

The two sides signed a Program (Roadmap) of the Military-Technical Cooperation between the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense Production for 2025-2027.

Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus exchanged the documents.

During the visit, the bilateral accords were also signed for cooperation on environmental protection, postal services, business support, trade development and cooperation between trade bodies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was given a guard of honour at the Independence Palace of Belarus where he arrived to meet President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, he was warmly received by President Lukashenko.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played as both the prime minister and the Belarusian president stood at the salute dais.

The smartly turned out contingents of the Belarusian armed forces presented the guard of honor which the prime minister reviewed.

Later, both Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Lukashenko introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks.