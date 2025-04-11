Heera, Asad clinch titles at Servis Tyres Punjab Open Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Heera Ashiq and Asad Zaman of Pakistan Navy clinched their respective categories titles in the Servis Tyres Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2025 that concluded at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

In the boys U-18 singles final, Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-4, 7-5. In the men’s singles final, experienced campaigner Heera Ashiq delivered a dominant performance to overpower young talent Asad Zaman in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-2. Heera’s aggressive baseline play and consistent service games proved too strong for Asad, as he comfortably clinched the title.

The ladies singles final was a gripping affair, showcasing endurance and mental strength. Bismel Zia staged a remarkable comeback after dropping the first set to defeat Hajra Suhail in a nail-biting contest, with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-2, 16-14. The extended final set kept the audience on the edge of their seats, as both players displayed nerves of steel before Bismel emerged victorious.

Rising star Muhammad Muaz stamped his authority in the junior categories, capturing two titles. He defeated Abdur Rehman 6-4 to lift the Boys U-14 title and followed it up with a clinical 6-0 win over M. Ibraheem Hussain Gill in the Boys U-12 final.

In the Girls U-12 final, Khadija Khalil showcased impressive shot-making to claim a 6-2 victory over Shahnoor Umer. The Boys/Girls U-10 final was won by Daniyal Abdullah, who outplayed Ashtar Alam Khan 6-2.

In the youngest categories, medals were awarded.

In the Boys/Girls U-8, Gold: Ibrahim Faizan, Silver: Wali Abdullah and Bronze: Azlan Amir.

In the Boys/Girls U-6, Gold: Wali Abdullah, Silver: Mekael Malik and Bronze: Azlan Amir.

In the seniors 60+ doubles final, the seasoned duo of Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar exhibited outstanding coordination and experience to cruise past Saleem Khan and Mubeen Malik with an emphatic 8-1 win. The seniors 45+ doubles final saw Hadi Hussain and Ashar Khan replicate that level of dominance as they defeated Hassan Said and Qadir Nawaz by the same score of 8-1.

The day’s proceedings were graced by Rana Saeed Ahmad, General Manager of Marketing and Sales at Servis Tyres, who attended as the chief guest. Also present were Waqar Nisar, Finance Secretary of PLTA, and Col (R) Asif Dar, who praised the efforts of the organizers, players, and coaches in making the championship a resounding success.