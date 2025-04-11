US rejects rumours about exchange programs

ISLAMABAD: Amid concerns and media reports about the potential discontinuation of the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program in Pakistan, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has issued a statement to clarify the situation and reassure students and the public.

The USEFP reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States. The statement highlighted that over 11,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in US universities, making the US one of the top destinations for Pakistani students seeking higher education abroad.

“We encourage Pakistanis to continue to choose the United States for higher education opportunities,” the USEFP stated.

The USEFP clarified that the 54 Pakistani students currently participating in the Global UGRAD-Pakistan program will complete their academic programs as planned, and continue to receive all associated benefits, including stipends. These students are expected to return to Pakistan upon completing their exchange programs.

In response to rumours about the termination of other US-funded programs, the USEFP strongly denied such reports, specifically regarding the Fulbright Program, which remains fully operational. The statement assured that Fulbright scholars in the US continue to receive funding, and any claims about halted programs or stranded students are entirely false.

However, the USEFP acknowledged that the US Department of State is conducting a strategic global review of its exchange initiatives to align with evolving foreign policy priorities. The foundation assured that any future updates regarding changes would be communicated promptly.

Earlier, the USEFP had officially announced the end of the Global UGRAD program for Pakistani students, following a decision by the US Department of State after 15 years of operation. The program had provided Pakistani students with valuable academic exposure, leadership training, and cultural experiences in the US.

The USEFP expressed regret over the discontinuation but recognized the program’s significant impact on the participants and their personal and professional development.