Death in the air demanding national action

Pakistan’s air pollution crisis has reached a critical tipping point. Cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar frequently appear in global rankings as some of the most polluted urban centres in the world. Dense clouds of smog choke our streets during winter months, while year-round air quality levels regularly exceed World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. What is more concerning is the normalization of this invisible threat; the murky air has become part of daily life for millions of Pakistanis, despite its deadly consequences.

This is not merely an environmental issue— it is a full-blown public health emergency, an economic liability, and a human rights concern. Air pollution is a silent killer, contributing to hundreds of thousands of premature deaths annually and significantly diminishing the quality of life for countless more. The problem is systemic and deeply rooted in policy failures, outdated infrastructure, industrial negligence, and a general lack of awareness. If left unchecked, the air we breathe today will continue to poison our tomorrow.

The numbers are staggering. According to multiple studies, including those by the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) and WHO, air pollution causes an estimated 128,000 to 236,000 premature deaths each year in Pakistan. These deaths are not merely statistical— each one represents a person who succumbed to respiratory diseases, strokes, heart attacks, or cancers triggered or exacerbated by toxic air.

Children are particularly vulnerable. Exposure to pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and ozone (O₃) during developmental stages can lead to stunted lung growth, asthma, and cognitive impairments. The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions also face heightened risks. In cities like Lahore, PM2.5 levels during winter can rise to 300–400 µg/m³, which is more than 20 times higher than WHO’s recommended safe limit of 15 µg/m³. At such levels, breathing becomes hazardous, equivalent to smoking 10 or more cigarettes a day. Hospitals in urban centres report spikes in respiratory cases during smog season, overwhelming an already strained healthcare system. The WHO provides comprehensive Air Quality Guidelines that set health-based thresholds for various pollutants. While these guidelines are universal, countries can adapt them into localized Air Quality Index systems. For instance, the USA, China, and India have developed their own AQI scales that reflect regional conditions and tolerance thresholds.

Pakistan, however, lacks a consistent and transparent AQI monitoring framework. Independent sources like IQAir and the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI) fill the gaps, but data accessibility and reliability remain concerns. Often, government-reported figures understate the severity of pollution, or are simply unavailable for large stretches of time. Despite these limitations, all sources agree on one thing: Pakistan’s air is among the most polluted globally, and it consistently fails to meet even the most lenient air quality standards. Despite a recent three percent decline in vehicle registrations— bringing the national total to around 1.3 million—Pakistan’s roads are congested with aging vehicles that run on substandard fuel. The lack of vehicle inspection and maintenance regimes means that cars, buses, and motorcycles continue to emit large quantities of black carbon, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful gases.

While the arrival of electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs and HEVs) offers a glimpse of hope, affordability remains a major barrier. Import duties, lack of charging infrastructure, and limited public knowledge have slowed adoption significantly. In provinces like Punjab and Sindh, farmers routinely burn leftover crop stubble to prepare for the next sowing season. While this practice is cost-effective and time-saving, it releases vast amounts of PM2.5 into the atmosphere, particularly in autumn and winter. These emissions combine with industrial pollutants and cold weather to create the thick smog that blankets northern Pakistan annually.

Pakistan’s urban centres are industrial engines, but they come at a cost. Cities like Faisalabad (textiles), Lahore (chemicals and steel), and Karachi (cement and general manufacturing) contribute significantly to national GDP, but with minimal environmental regulation. Many factories use coal or furnace oil and operate without scrubbers or filters.

Unregulated construction activities and poor urban planning contribute heavily to airborne dust and PM10. In major cities, open construction sites, uncovered material transportation, and unpaved roads generate constant dust storms. No city in Pakistan has designated dust control regulations that are strictly enforced, and even fewer consider the environmental impact of rapid, unchecked urban sprawl.

In rural and peri-urban areas, the use of biomass for cooking and heating— such as wood, cow dung, and charcoal—adds another layer to the pollution problem. These sources disproportionately affect women and children, who are exposed to indoor air pollution for prolonged periods. While coastal areas such as Karachi may occasionally benefit from sea breezes that dilute air pollutants, this is not the case for landlocked regions like Lahore and Peshawar. In these areas, topography, wind patterns, and weather conditions often trap pollutants close to the ground, exacerbating smog conditions.

Even greenery and “pleasant” weather cannot always be trusted indicators. In some cases, urban tree plantations and lawns require high maintenance, including the use of fossil-fuel-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers, which contribute additional emissions. The economic impact of air pollution is immense. According to a World Bank report, environmental degradation— including air pollution— costs Pakistan approximately 6.5 percent of its GDP annually. This includes:

Lost labour productivity due to illness and absenteeism.

Increased healthcare expenditures.

Reduced crop yields due to ground-level ozone and poor soil quality.

Decline in tourism and foreign investment due to negative perceptions of the urban environment.

In a developing economy where every rupee counts, ignoring the economic dimension of air pollution is equivalent to financial negligence. Investment in clean air is not a luxury— it is a necessity for sustainable development. Despite the alarming trends, Pakistan’s regulatory response has been sluggish. Existing environmental laws are outdated or poorly enforced. The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and provincial counterparts lack both the manpower and political backing to impose meaningful regulations.

The ban on crop burning is rarely enforced. Emission standards for vehicles and industries are either nonexistent or not followed. Environmental impact assessments are seen as bureaucratic formalities rather than essential planning tools. Furthermore, urban planning rarely incorporates sustainability or air quality considerations. There is also a lack of coordination between various departments— agriculture, transport, industry, and health— making it difficult to adopt a unified, multi-sectoral approach to air quality management.

Addressing Pakistan’s air pollution crisis requires not just awareness but a clear, strategic, and enforceable action plan. The following five pillars form the backbone of a comprehensive national response— each vital in its own right and even more powerful when implemented together. These reforms aren’t theoretical ideals— they are practical, achievable measures that can save lives and revitalize our environment. The cornerstone of any meaningful change begins with the law. Pakistan’s environmental protection laws, many of which date back decades, must be urgently revised to reflect modern-day challenges and scientific understanding. These reforms must be comprehensive, incorporating the latest data on air pollution, public health, and global best practices.

By investing in cleaner industries, smarter urban planning, renewable energy, and strict enforcement of environmental regulations, Pakistan can turn this crisis into an opportunity. Cleaner air means healthier citizens, stronger economic growth, and a better quality of life for future generations. Clean air is not a luxury. It is not a privilege. It is a fundamental human right— and one we must fight for, together.

Emission control technologies should no longer be optional but mandatory in all vehicles and industrial units. From installing catalytic converters in cars to adopting scrubbers in factory chimneys, enforcement of these standards should be non-negotiable. Furthermore, strict penalties must be introduced for violators— not as symbolic gestures, but as deterrents with real consequences. These laws must be supported by a system of real-time monitoring through sensors, satellite data, and digital dashboards.

To ensure transparency and accountability, community-based reporting platforms should be developed, empowering citizens to report violations and track enforcement. A major contributor to air pollution in Pakistan is the continued reliance on dirty fuels like coal and furnace oil. Transitioning to clean, renewable energy sources is not just an environmental necessity—it is an economic and public health imperative.

Pakistan has abundant sunlight and wind resources, particularly in regions like Sindh and Balochistan. By accelerating the development of solar and wind energy projects, we can significantly cut emissions while also reducing our energy import bill. At the household level, the promotion of clean cooking solutions— such as electric stoves, improved biomass stoves, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)— can drastically reduce indoor air pollution, especially in rural communities.

To encourage adoption, the government should provide financial subsidies and technical support. Moreover, industrial sectors must begin a planned phase-out of coal and furnace oil. Cleaner alternatives, such as natural gas and eventually hydrogen fuel, should be introduced with timelines and incentives. The move to clean energy is not just a step toward environmental preservation—it is a leap toward sustainable development.

The chaos of urban traffic and the resulting pollution can be greatly mitigated by investing in public transportation. A robust and efficient transit system reduces the number of private vehicles on the roads, thereby slashing emissions. Mass transit systems such as Bus Rapid Transit lines, metro rails, and electric buses, should be expanded and made more accessible, reliable, and affordable. In addition, a national vehicle scrappage programme must be launched to systematically remove old, high-emission vehicles from circulation. These outdated vehicles not only pollute more but are also more prone to accidents and mechanical failures.

To complement this, urban areas should begin to designate car-free zones or non-motorized transport areas where walking and cycling are prioritized. With the right infrastructure— wide footpaths, dedicated bike lanes, and shaded walkways— people will choose cleaner, healthier ways to get around. Encouraging non-motorized transport isn’t just about reducing emissions; it’s about reimagining cities as people-friendly spaces. Every year, the burning of crop stubble in Punjab and Sindh triggers a thick, poisonous smog that engulfs the region. While this practice is deeply entrenched due to economic constraints and lack of alternatives, it is not irreversible.

The government must promote and subsidize cleaner technologies like Happy Seeders, which allow farmers to sow seeds without needing to burn the previous crop residue. Similarly, the use of bio-decomposers— natural enzymes that break down stubble in the soil— can enrich farmland while avoiding smoke emissions. Training programmes should be conducted to educate farmers about these methods, and financial incentives must be offered to offset any transition costs. Additionally, remote satellite monitoring and drone surveillance can be employed to detect illegal burning activities, allowing for swift action and appropriate penalties. Instead of blaming the farmers, we must empower them with solutions that are both eco-friendly and economically viable.

Legislation and technology can only go so far without the support of an informed and engaged public. Tackling air pollution must also be a social movement— fuelled by knowledge, sustained by community action, and led by informed citizens. Nationwide awareness campaigns should be launched across television, radio, print, and social media platforms to educate the public about the health risks of air pollution, particularly its impact on children, the elderly, and vulnerable groups. These campaigns should highlight the role every individual plays— from carpooling and reducing waste to planting trees and supporting clean energy.

Long-term change starts with education. Environmental topics must be formally integrated into school curricula at all levels, fostering a generation of eco-conscious citizens. Students should not only learn about environmental science but also participate in activities like tree planting, clean-up drives, and community air quality monitoring. Technology can also play a vital role. The development of mobile apps and online platforms that provide real-time air quality data can help people make informed decisions about outdoor activities, especially during high pollution days. With easy access to information, communities can advocate more effectively for clean air policies and hold leaders accountable. Air pollution does not discriminate— it affects the rich and poor, the young and old. But addressing it requires collective action. Politicians must show courage and foresight, industries must adopt cleaner technologies, and citizens must alter daily behaviors that contribute to pollution.

From urban planners and engineers to farmers and school children, everyone has a role to play. Whether it is choosing to carpool, planting trees, reporting violators, or simply demanding action from elected officials, small efforts can cumulatively lead to big changes. The time for half-measures is over. We can no longer afford to treat air pollution as an abstract or seasonal issue. It is a year-round, nationwide emergency that deserves the same urgency as any other national crisis.

