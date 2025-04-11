Fire breaks out at Islamabad hotel hosting PSL teams

ISLAMABAD: A fire broke out on Friday at a private hotel in Islamabad’s Red Zone, where Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams were staying. The blaze prompted a swift emergency response, with no casualties reported.

Sources from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) confirmed that the fire started in the cooling system on the fifth floor of the hotel. CDA Director of Emergency Zafar Iqbal stated that six firefighting vehicles and 50 firefighters were involved in the operation to contain the blaze, which was extinguished within half an hour.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer reassured that none of the players or teams were affected by the fire. “The fire was promptly extinguished and did not spread to the interior of the hotel,” he said, adding that firefighting teams acted quickly to manage the situation.

The incident occurred just ahead of the PSL’s opening fixture, where defending champions Islamabad United were scheduled to face two-time champions Lahore Qalandars. Despite the scare, the tournament’s activities were unaffected.