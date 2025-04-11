Sports

Shadab Khan addresses allegations of favouritism over selection linked to Saqlain Mushtaq

By News Desk
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 12: Shadab Khan of Pakistan looks on as England and Pakistan attend the Fan Zone in Yarra Park ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has dismissed claims that his recent recall to the national team was influenced by favoritism due to his familial ties with Saqlain Mushtaq, the former head coach and his father-in-law. Khan returned to the team as vice-captain for the T20I series against New Zealand after a prolonged absence, sparking criticism about his selection.

Addressing the accusations, Khan expressed his frustration, stating that it was disheartening to hear such claims about his career, which spans nearly seven years. “I have had some good performances since my debut for Pakistan,” he said. “Yes, I am learning a lot from Saqlain Mushtaq because of his vast cricket coaching experience, but it doesn’t mean he is doing me favours.”

Khan clarified that while Saqlain has played a role in refining his bowling, his selection to the team is based on merit, not personal connections. “I am working on improving my bowling with Saqlain’s help because I believe I can be more beneficial to the team as a bowler than a batter,” he added.

He expressed hope that, under Saqlain’s guidance, his bowling would improve and lead to consistent performances for the team.

Previous article
Barrister Gohar denies media reports of political negotiations involving PTI
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, UK agree to boost cooperation in energy and petroleum sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Thursday held talks to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation in the petroleum and energy sectors, with...

IHC rejects drug report on capital’s schools, summons AIG

Mufti Usmani condemns Muslim states’ failure to act against Israel

Noor Zaman clinches U23 World Squash title in epic five-set final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.