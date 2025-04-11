Shadab Khan addresses allegations of favouritism over selection linked to Saqlain Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has dismissed claims that his recent recall to the national team was influenced by favoritism due to his familial ties with Saqlain Mushtaq, the former head coach and his father-in-law. Khan returned to the team as vice-captain for the T20I series against New Zealand after a prolonged absence, sparking criticism about his selection.

Addressing the accusations, Khan expressed his frustration, stating that it was disheartening to hear such claims about his career, which spans nearly seven years. “I have had some good performances since my debut for Pakistan,” he said. “Yes, I am learning a lot from Saqlain Mushtaq because of his vast cricket coaching experience, but it doesn’t mean he is doing me favours.”

Khan clarified that while Saqlain has played a role in refining his bowling, his selection to the team is based on merit, not personal connections. “I am working on improving my bowling with Saqlain’s help because I believe I can be more beneficial to the team as a bowler than a batter,” he added.

He expressed hope that, under Saqlain’s guidance, his bowling would improve and lead to consistent performances for the team.