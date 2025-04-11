Pakistan dominates Scotland to secure six-wicket win in ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier

LAHORE: Pakistan delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Scotland by six wickets in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground on Friday. Fatima Sana starred with the ball, taking four wickets, while Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz both scored fluent half-centuries to guide Pakistan to victory.

Scotland, put in to bat in a rain-reduced match, posted a competitive total of 186/9 in 32 overs, with captain Kathryn Bryce leading the charge. Despite early setbacks, with openers Abbi Aitken-Drummond (1) and Pippa Sproul (9) dismissed in the first five overs, Bryce steadied the innings. She top-scored with 91 off 96 balls, including 10 fours and a six, and shared vital partnerships with Sarah Bryce (21) and Ailsa Lister (31).

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana was the standout bowler, claiming 4/23 in five overs. Sadia Iqbal took two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig each took one.

Chasing 187, Pakistan faced early setbacks, falling to 36/2 in the eighth over. However, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz rescued the innings, forging a crucial 93-run partnership for the third wicket. Muneeba was dismissed for 71 off 72 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and a six. Aliya, with solid support from Fatima Sana and Sidra Nawaz (14*), finished unbeaten on 68 off 70 balls, guiding Pakistan to victory with eight balls to spare.

Scotland’s Chloe Abel claimed two wickets for 42 runs, while Kathryn Fraser and Rachel Slater took one each. With this win, Pakistan moved to the top of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier standings with four points from two matches, while Scotland remained in third place.