Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance bilateral cooperation across diverse fields

PM Shehbaz, President Lukashenko agree to jointly work for manufacturing of agriculture machinery, expand cooperation in manufacturing of electric buses, food security

Two leaders also reiterate their resolve to boost defense and B2B cooperation

We reviewed entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including political, trade, investment and P2P contacts: Premier

PM, Belarusian parliamentary leaders emphasize importance of continued inter-parliamentary engagement

MINSK: Pakistan and Belarus on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas including agriculture, food security, industries, trade, and defence.

During a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko here, the two sides also agreed to send 150,000 skilled Pakistani youth to Belarus to contribute to nation-building efforts of Belarus. A comprehensive strategy in this regard will be formulated soon.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to jointly work for the manufacturing of the agriculture machinery and expand cooperation in manufacturing of electric buses and food security.

Furthermore, the two leaders also reiterated their resolve to boost defense and business to business cooperation. The two sides discussed matters relating to trade, investment and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the recent progress on all aspects of the bilateral relations.

The prime minister said that a significant progress in various sectors was made after the eighth meeting of Pak-Belarus joint ministerial commission held last year and visit of Pakistan’s inter-ministerial delegation to Belarus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his social media post on X highlighting his meeting with the Belarusian President said “We reviewed the entire spectrum of our bilateral cooperation, including political, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts”.

“Highlights of our talks included the agreement to send over 150,000 highly skilled Pakistani workers to contribute to nation-building efforts in Belarus; enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security; and potential joint ventures in the manufacturing of electric buses and agricultural machinery—steps that will help transform our enduring bond of friendship into a lasting partnership”, he added.

He added “President Lukashenko and I share a strong desire to continue elevating Pakistan-Belarus cooperation to new and greater heights”.

PM, Belarusian parliamentary leaders emphasize inter-parliamentary engagement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a high-level meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Natalya Kochanova, and Chairman of the House of Representatives, Igor Sergeyenko.

The discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides emphasizing the importance of continued inter-parliamentary engagement.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all sectors, recognizing the vital role that parliamentary diplomacy plays in advancing mutual interests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted the recent positive developments in Pakistan-Belarus relations and expressed a strong desire to further expand parliamentary exchanges. He highlighted that closer engagement between lawmakers would contribute to deepening ties between the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal.