PTI protest: Mobile services, metrobus suspended in Islamabad, containers on major roads

ISLAMABAD: In anticipation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protests scheduled for October 4th at D-Chowk in Islamabad and October 5th at Minar-e-Pakistan ground, the administration has begun preparations. Containers have already been placed around Minar-e-Pakistan ground, and police personnel have been deployed. Meanwhile, 412 individuals have been arrested in Islamabad, and a ban on double riding has been imposed for two days.

Ahead of the PTI protests, more containers have been placed on Murree Road and Faizabad. Islamabad’s entry points will be completely closed due to the protests.

Motorways at Swabi, Haroonabad, Burhan, GT Road, Brahmana, Wah Cantt, and Mian Khan have been closed. Heavy machinery has arrived at the rest areas, along with fire brigades, mobile cranes, and ambulances.

All routes leading from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been blocked with containers. The M1 motorway is completely closed at four locations: GT Road, Attock Khurd, Hassanabdal, and Chashma Point. The CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) has also been sealed at various points. The closure of entry and exit routes throughout the district is causing difficulties for travelers.

Islamabad police have begun making arrests ahead of the protests. Police have arrested 412 individuals, including street vendors, beggars, and motorcyclists, from across the city, and those arriving in Islamabad.

Sources say that approximately 60 Afghan citizens were also arrested in a sweep through Afghan settlements.

Sources report that all those arrested were apprehended in Bahara Kahu, Tarnol, and Sangjani. Islamabad police claim all those arrested are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

Police say that sticks, slingshots, and stones intended for use in the protests were also recovered.

Security has been put on high alert following the arrests. Rangers will be deployed in the Red Zone starting tonight.

To maintain peace and order in the city, the Islamabad district administration has imposed a ban on double riding for the next two days. The ban came into effect at 12 midnight tonight. Strict legal action will be taken against motorcyclists violating the ban.

The Metrobus service operating in the twin cities (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) will also remain completely suspended today. The service from Rawalpindi’s main station to the Pakistan Secretariat will be closed.